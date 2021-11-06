Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 11,778 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Alerus Financial worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 29.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $813,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

