Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,010 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of PlayAGS worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 25.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 106,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of AGS opened at $9.85 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $361.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

