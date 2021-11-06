Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,572 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Uranium Energy worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 1,531,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 213.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 74,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

