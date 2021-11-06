Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diodes in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $107.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,394,477. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,709 shares of company stock worth $13,331,608 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

