Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.21

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.21 and last traded at $135.85, with a volume of 31219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

