DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,078,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

