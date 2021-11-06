DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 4,078,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,475. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.