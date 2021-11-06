Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DSEY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 1,379,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

