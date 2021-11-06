Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Hits $63.02 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Dock has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $63.02 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.62 or 0.00401394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00254630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 864,369,604 coins and its circulating supply is 730,637,899 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.