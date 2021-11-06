Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.11.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

