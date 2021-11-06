Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 over the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $86.93 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

