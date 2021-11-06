Donald A. Foss Sells 25,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total value of $17,223,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $685.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $283.92 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.84 and a 200-day moving average of $514.55.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.