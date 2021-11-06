Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

DFIN traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 575,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

