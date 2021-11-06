Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $770,563.20 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DORM opened at $114.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.22 and a twelve month high of $115.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

