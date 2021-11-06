Douglas R. Gulling Sells 6,636 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $214,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WTBA opened at $33.75 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 1,616.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 524,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

