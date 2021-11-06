Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.450-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.83.

DOV stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 586,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,739. Dover has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

