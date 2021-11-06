Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

A number of analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Drax Group stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 544.50 ($7.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 300.60 ($3.93) and a one year high of GBX 569.50 ($7.44). The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 470.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 439.19.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

