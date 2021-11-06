Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

DREUF opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

