Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Daniel R. Rivera Sells 14,046 Shares

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DRVN stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.94.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 51.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 91.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 131.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 663,013 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

