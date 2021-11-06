Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $492.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $366,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Duluth by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duluth by 72.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duluth by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Duluth by 2,507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

