Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

