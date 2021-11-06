DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,246 shares of company stock worth $583,434. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.