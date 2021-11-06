Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $74.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $45,355,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.39. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

