Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 146,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,881. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 3,595.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

