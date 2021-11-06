E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

FRA EOAN opened at €11.06 ($13.02) on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.52.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

