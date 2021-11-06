Eaton Co. plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $171.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 1-year low of $109.25 and a 1-year high of $173.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 473.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.