Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $184.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $173.45. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

