Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $181.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eaton’s third-quarter earnings are better than expected. The company is benefiting from its cost-saving initiatives and widespread operations. Its consistent R&D investments help it to develop advanced products that are enabling it to provide easy power management solutions to customers. Spin-off of non-core businesses and strategic acquisitions will boost operations. Strong cash flow generation is supporting Eaton’s shareholder-friendly moves. Eaton has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operation.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.83.

ETN stock opened at $171.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton has a 52-week low of $109.25 and a 52-week high of $173.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

