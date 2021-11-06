Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 6,196 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,897.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,290.85.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $4,260.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,127 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $2,738.61.

On Friday, September 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.07 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

