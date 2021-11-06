Edward Jones Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Hold

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.