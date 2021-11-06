Edward Jones Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Hold

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after buying an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

