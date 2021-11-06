Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.72 ($0.02). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,715,851 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 42 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

