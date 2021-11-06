Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Elevate Credit worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 804.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 123,945 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $105,740. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

