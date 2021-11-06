Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.36. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $105,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 121.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

