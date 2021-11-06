Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,105,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $253,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 324,140 shares of company stock worth $86,660,817 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

