Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 5739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.39). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
