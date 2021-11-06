Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 5739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.39). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.