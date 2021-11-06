Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 607,447 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.31.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.36.
Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 394.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 100,762 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 48.7% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 333,278 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)
Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.
