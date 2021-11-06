Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 607,447 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.36.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 394.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 100,762 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 48.7% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 333,278 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

