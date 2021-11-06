Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.54.

NYSE ENB opened at $43.30 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

