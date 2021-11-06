Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The top line has been consistently rising since 2010, driven by better revenues from its Inpatient Rehabilitation segment. It is looking for options to sell its home health and hospice business to streamline operations and intensify focus on growing its core business. The company actively pursues mergers and acquisitions to increase its market density and build scale in hospice. Its solvency position is strong. Its cash generation abilities looks strong. The company's third-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share missed estimates by 3.7% but was up 32.1% year over year driven by strong top-line growth. However, higher costs due to labor supply shortage can weigh on the company's margins. Ramp-up costs associated with new hospitals can affect the company's bottom line.”

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.