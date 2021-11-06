Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $59.70 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $60.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 87,678 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

