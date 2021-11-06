Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.25 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Enel in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.07 ($10.67).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

