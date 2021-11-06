Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 43.09%. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.48.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.