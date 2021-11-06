Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Entain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Entain has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

