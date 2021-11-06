Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of ETR opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

