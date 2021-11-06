Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

EPD stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 99,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 84,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

