Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Entravision Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entravision Communications to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NYSE:EVC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $765.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,056. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entravision Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Entravision Communications worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

