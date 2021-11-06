Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,966 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Envestnet worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $83.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

