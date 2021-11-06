EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Issues Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

