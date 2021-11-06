EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.91.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.12. 7,201,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $4,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

