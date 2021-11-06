Equitable Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $9.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.81.

Shares of EQB opened at C$80.00 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$45.75 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,168,750.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

