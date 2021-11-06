Equitable Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $8.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.77. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.

EQB opened at C$80.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$130.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$45.75 and a 52-week high of C$84.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,750.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

